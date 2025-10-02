WATCH: Virginia Tech architecture students roll around with wheelchairs

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech architecture students took wheelchairs for a spin during the “VT Roll-About.” Tuesday.

Students got the opportunity to learn how to make spaces more accessible.

25 undergraduate students spent the afternoon with the Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment, or FREE, experiencing their campus in wheelchairs.

“Today it was a great opportunity to meet with Virginia Tech students to share with them what we have found in the community for people who have disabilities,” said Robin Ramsey. “And to help them have empathy and an understanding of how to design spaces for people with disabilities so that they’re more accessible.”

The FREE Foundation provides durable medical equipment to people who can’t afford it.