Man shot and killed on Virginia State University’s Campus

CHESTERFIELD, VA – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night on Virginia State University’s campus.

The incident prompted a campus-wide lockdown for several hours.

Officials say the shooting took place in a parking lot next to the VSU Multipurpose Center.

Investigators confirmed the victim was an adult man who was not a registered VSU student. Preliminary reports show he died from a gunshot wound.

The university says the lockdown has since been lifted and the campus is secure. However, students and staff are being asked to stay away from the area near the Multipurpose Center while the investigation continues.