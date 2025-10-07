Deadline to register for Salvation Army Angel Tree Program is October 9th at midnight

Roanoke – October 9 at midnight is the deadline to register for the Angel Tree program through the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley.

This branch serves Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton, Craig County and Botetourt County.

Those who have applied can expect an email by the end of October letting them know if they were approved.

The Roanoke Salvation Army receives hundreds of applications and asks for patience during the process.

WSLS 10 is once again a proud media partner and sponsor of the Angel Tree program.

10 News will keep viewers updated all season about how they can help spread holiday cheer to neighbors in need.

Registration closes at midnight on October 9. Visit saangeltree.org to register.