Local News

Lynchburg Public Library Shredding Day set for Tuesday

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Got old papers or documents cluttering your home? A shredding event will be held Tuesday in the Hill City.

From 4 to 6 p.m., a 1st Choice Shredding truck will be parked at the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue. The cost is $10 per large bag or box and can be paid via cash, credit card or check. Staples and paper clips can remain attached.

Proceeds will benefit the library’s Youth Services programs, including the annual Trick-or-Treat Party, the Summer Reading Program and the Friends’ 60th Anniversary Bookmobile Campaign.

