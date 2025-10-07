No injuries following Lynchburg house fire

Photo of Lynchburg firefighters watching as a working fire was in progress in Lynchburg on October 7.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg on Tuesday morning, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said firefighters were called to he scene around 11:15 a.m. after city refuse workers found smoke appearing from the roof of a home on the 1600 block of Blackburn Street. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were found coming from the home.

Authorities said the fire was under control in around 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.