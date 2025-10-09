Roanoke College remembers Eddie Kaufman, student baseball player who lost his battle to Leukemia.

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College baseball community is mourning the loss of player Eddie Kaufman, who died this week following a nearly two-year battle with leukemia.

Eddie Kaufman was on medical leave after he was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Roanoke College hosted a National Bone Marrow Registry drive in April to help find a donor match for Kaufman. Hundreds of students, faculty and community members participated to support him.

Teammates say they remember his unwavering spirit and infectious smile.

“He kind of made sure everybody else had that smile on their face by putting a smile on his face, whether it was a good day or a bad day for him. He was always making sure, even when he was fighting cancer, he was making sure that we were happy just as much as him,” said Hayden Giordano, Roanoke College baseball player.

Teammates describe Kaufman as someone who could instantly brighten any room, treasuring memories from dining hall conversations to team road trips.

“One thing that I really think about when I think about him is the kid was hilarious. He was honestly one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He would just light up a room every time he walked in,” teammate Thomas Burgess said.

Despite being a freshman while on the team, many of his sophomore teammates said, Kaufman’s impact transcended age.

“He was a guy that seniors like us looked up to, even though he was younger than us,” said teammate Nate Chown.

Former roommate and baseball teammate Gavin Allanak remembered Kaufman’s exceptional character.

“When I think of Eddie, I think of one of the happiest guys I’ve ever met—and one of the hardest workers. He always had a smile on his face, cracking jokes,” he said.

Burgess echoed these sentiments about Kaufman’s dedication: “The biggest thing I can take away from remembering him is I wish I could have fifty percent of his work ethic. Kid was the hardest worker I’ve ever seen—and it showed.”

The college plans multiple tributes to honor Kaufman’s memory. The team will wear orange patches—the color representing leukemia awareness—during every game this season. Additionally, Kaufman’s number 36 will be displayed at Salem Memorial Field throughout the upcoming season.

For his teammates, Kaufman’s memory will continue to inspire their play.

“Playing baseball, I think we play for Eddie now for the rest of our lives. We play for him because he couldn’t do what we’re doing now,” Allanak said.