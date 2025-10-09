WATCH: Construction underway for the Wasena skate park

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is underway for the Wasena skate park in Roanoke City. Crews are currently focused on installing an underground stormwater system and will soon begin shaping the terrain and setting elevations for skatepark features.

“And a really exciting part of the project is the pump track that will be beside the skatepark as well,” a spokesperson said. “It involved a lot of community feedback from the skate community, so we’re hoping people will be interested and try to learn.”

Officials are asking people to stay away from the construction site while work is underway.

The cost of the skate park and pump track was $1.6 million.