$12 million in grants support school safety across Virginia

The Virginia Department of Education has awarded $12 million in School Security Equipment Grants to 433 schools in 99 school divisions to enhance safety across the Commonwealth.

Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson said, “The safety and security of Virginia’s students, educators, and school communities remain paramount priorities for this Administration. These targeted investments reflect a steadfast commitment to advancing prevention, preparedness, and protection across the Commonwealth.”

Since fiscal year 2022, Virginia has invested $60 million in school security infrastructure, benefiting 1,132 public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Emily Anne Gullickson added, “Every parent wants to know their child is safe at school and these school security infrastructure grants help make that promise real. By investing in secure entrances, updated cameras, and modern safety systems, we’re giving teachers and students the peace of mind to focus on learning and families the confidence that their local public schools are protected.”

Grants of up to $250,000 were awarded through a competitive process prioritizing schools with higher offense rates, equipment gaps, and limited resources. Approved equipment includes communication systems, mass notification, security card access, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, and security vestibules.

The Virginia Department of Education and the Department of Criminal Justice Services developed criteria to ensure funds go to schools most in need.

For more information and to see what schools will receive funding, visit the Virginia Department of Education website.