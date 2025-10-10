Philip Morris International’s U.S. Businesses put pragmatic philanthropy into action in Virginia

Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses announced details of their philanthropic investments in Virginia, with over $3.6 million committed since 2021.

“We’re in a new era in which Americans expect practical, results-driven action from the companies operating in their communities and the brands they support,” said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at PMI U.S. “This is not about charity for the sake of appearances—it’s about investing in the real needs of real people. This is pragmatic philanthropy at its most powerful, and we’re committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with our trusted local partners in Virginia to deliver lasting, measurable change.”

Local organizations PMI U.S. has supported in Virginia:

CARITAS—to support vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction

United Way of Southwest Virginia—to strengthen access to health, education, and financial stability across the region

Meals on Wheels Association of America—to bolster local programs and support the health and independence of senior citizens

Special Olympics Virginia—to expand athletic opportunities and promote inclusion and health for people with disabilities across Virginia

RIFF Arts Institute—to support artists with education, development programs, and industry opportunities

Let’s Go Services—to offer transportation services to military veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities

