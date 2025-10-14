Leaders propose bringing casino to Roanoke City Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders in Roanoke City have proposed bringing an “entertainment district” to the area, and the possibility of a casino being housed within the Berglund Center.

Leaders made the announcement on Tuesday morning, with Mayor Joe Cobb, City Manager Valmarie Turner, and Roanoke Economic Development Director Marc Nelson cosigning the idea.

“The goal for this project is to inspire economic growth through increased entertainment, dining and lodging options, with a refurbished civic center drawing acts and people from all over: for those who call Roanoke home and those visiting for the first time.” “As Roanoke continues our vibrant growth in economic innovation, we are excited about creating new opportunities for residents and tourists alike to explore our Star City.” Joe Cobb, Mayor of Roanoke

“As the new City Manager, it was essential to begin assessing the City’s financial stability and overall assets, particularly the Berglund Center. This initiative presents an opportunity to create an entertainment district that would significantly enhance tourism, stimulate economic growth, and generate increased revenue for both the City and the region—funds that can be reinvested in our neighborhoods, schools, public safety, and infrastructure.” Valmarie Turner, Roanoke city manager

“The creation of an entertainment district can serve as a catalyst for job creation across the region. From hospitality to gaming to professional services, this is a unique opportunity to build upon our already potent workforce development efforts and to provide good paying jobs that would benefit the region for years to come.” Marc Nelson, economic development director of Roanoke

Leaders highlighted multiple pros for bringing an entertainment district to the city, such as increased revenue, job creation and tourism.

Leaders have said the initiative is in the early stages, and they will provide more information as it becomes available.