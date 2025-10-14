Skip to main content
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Cove Road Northwest

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Monday night in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cove Road Northwest. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

