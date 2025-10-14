Roanoke City Exploring Plan to Bring Casino to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb announced that the city is exploring the possibility of bringing a casino to the Berglund Center. Cobb said the idea is still in the early stages but could attract tourists and boost the city’s economy.

“A casino along with additional event spaces, restaurant, a hotel, and added parking that could transform this area to a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike,” Cobb said during the announcement.

Some nearby cities like Danville, Vinton, and Bristol already have casinos, but Cobb says it’s not about competition — it’s about creating opportunities, including new jobs from casino and hotel staff to restaurant and construction workers.

“Beyond entertainment, this initiative could strengthen the synergy of our regional economy by creating hundreds of new jobs at above livable wages and support the need for expanded rail and airport service,” Cobb said.

The city would get 6% of the first $100 million in gaming revenue each year — money Cobb said could be reinvested into neighborhoods, schools, and public safety. Residents 10 News spoke with had mixed reactions to the announcement.

“Wait like a full-on casino in the Berglund Center? I would go,” Roanoke resident Evan Nichols said. “I think we need some more of that around here, more opportunities to make money…or lose money.”

“Gambling has a tendency to be an addictive trait that is hard for families,” said resident, Pamela Yost. “We’re already having a hard time with families, and I don’t think that’s a good quality to have in our town.”

“It should generate a lot of revenue for Roanoke, so I suppose it’s a good thing,” resident Frances Claytor said. “I have $20 I spend my $20 and after that I’m through.”

Cobb said the next step is working with state lawmakers, starting with securing a sponsor. Then, if the state signs off, he said residents will likely get to vote on the project.

“We are committed to a thoughtful and transparent process,” Cobb said.