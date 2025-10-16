Credit card skimming concerns in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Card skimming is just one way that financial scammers can steal your information — and it’s on the rise.

The Dollar General Market located in downtown Christiansburg is the most recent business in Montgomery County to be affected.

“I can’t say I’m surprised. The day and time that we live in, it’s a different world than it used to be,” said Judith Smith-Fitzwater, a Montgomery County resident. “And the thing is people just need to be aware, be very careful when they use their cards.”

The FBI estimates that these scams cost cardholders and banks over $1 billion annually.

“I think things like that go on pretty much everywhere,” said Lori Taylor, a Christiansburg resident. “I think our police department does an amazing job and they have their hand on things like this and get information out to the public pretty well.”

Communication from the Christiansburg Police Department through its Facebook page has not only spread awareness of the crime — it has influenced how residents monitor their finances.

“I keep a pretty close watch on my bank account,” Taylor said. “So if something like that happens, I’ll just contact my bank or, you know, try to work that out. But it doesn’t concern me.”

If you have had your personal information stolen, police urge you to contact your local Department of Social Services and police department.