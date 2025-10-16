Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library launch $300,000 Bookmobile Campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, the Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library announced the launch of their $300,000 fundraising campaign to bring a state-of-the-art community bookmobile to the Lynchburg Public Library system.

The bookmobile will serve as a “branch on wheels” delivering essential library services to underserved children, adults and seniors living across Lynchburg.

“We are thrilled to launch this campaign for a bookmobile that will make library services mobile and accessible to every corner of our city,” said Maegan Fallen, President of the Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library. “The library is more than just books. It is technology, programs, and resources. Soon, all of those will be able to travel directly to the people who need them most.”

Once purchased, the City of Lynchburg Fleet Services will maintain the vehicle, while Lynchburg Public Library staff will manage and operate it in a unique public-private partnership.

The Friends invite the community to join this civic endeavor by making a tax-deductible donation to the campaign. To support the campaign or learn more about giving opportunities, click here.