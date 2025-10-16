New café opens in Lynchburg with a focus on health, art, and community

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Wednesday, Vincent Van Gogh Cafe celebrated its ribbon-cutting grand opening in Lynchburg with a message of health, resilience, and community.

Cafe owner, Jordan Weisz, previously ran pop-up shops in cities like New York and Miami but everything changed when he developed a chronic illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weisz says he lost everything and relocated to Lynchburg, where his father had property. He calls the café his comeback.

“We are here rooted in health and wellness with 100% coffee and teas,” Weisz said. “I have had a chronic illness for about 3 to 4 years already and we’re looking to make everybody healthier again.”

The café features artwork on display, though the art is not for sale. The name, Vincent Van Gogh Café, was inspired by Weisz’s grandmother, whose favorite artist was the famous Dutch painter.

Weisz says he’s excited to bring new options for healthy coffee and tea Lynchburg, and hopes the space becomes a creative and welcoming part of the community.