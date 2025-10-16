Preliminary hearing to be held Thursday for Virginia Tech student accused of assaulting police at a hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday for a Virginia Tech student who has been in federal custody for more than two months.

As previously reported, 21-year-old Cristian Romo-Bermejo was arrested in July and charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct on hospital grounds. The charges stem from an incident during a medical evaluation for possible alcohol poisoning, when Romo-Bermejo allegedly physically assaulted police officers, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

After his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated that Romo-Bermejo entered the United States without inspection or authorization at an unknown time and place. He was transferred from the Montgomery County Jail to ICE custody in Washington, D.C., where he is being held without bond under the Laken Riley Act.

Thursday’s hearing will address his criminal charges in Montgomery County and is separate from his ongoing immigration case, which will be handled in federal court.

Romo-Bermejo is currently being held at the Farmville Center.

