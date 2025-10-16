WATCH: Disc golf Pro Tour landing in Lynchburg Area

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The world’s best disc golfers are in Southwest Virginia this week for a major championship event.

The 10th Annual Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship kicked off Thursday in Bedford County.

Tournament Director Nate Heinold told 10 News about how Bedford County residents can benefit from this occasion.

“It’s great for tourism. If you have a business in the area, you’re probably going to see disc golfers. We have a big amateur event happening at the same time with 350 amateurs,” Heinold said.

The tournament will run from Thursday until Sunday.