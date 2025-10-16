Woman charged after animal cruelty investigation in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – A 60-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after an investigation was conducted by the Vinton Police Department on Thursday, the department announced.

According to officials, on Thursday, Oct. 9, officers with VPD responded to the 600 block of Pine Street in Vinton regarding a report of possible animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, officers located a dog that appeared to have sustained injuries and was in need of veterinary care. The dog’s owner, who has been identified as 60-year-old Antonia Montouri, voluntarily relinquished ownership of the animal to a local animal care organization.

The dog was immediately transported to a veterinary facility for treatment, but was ultimately euthanized. Following the investigation, Montour was charged with Animal Cruelty, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The case is currently under active investigation.