Lynchburg’s US 501/US 221 improvement project pop-up event scheduled for Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you drive through Lynchburg, there’s a pop-up event happening on Wednesday that you may want to put on your radar.

From noon to 4 p.m., the City of Lynchburg’s project team and the City’s Economic Development and Tourism team will be set up near the Petco on Old Forest Road in the Lakeside Crossing Shopping Center.

It’s all part of the US 501/US 221 Split Pair Intersection Improvement Project, giving residents a chance to learn more about upcoming changes and improvements.

There will be giveaways, family-friendly activities and plenty of opportunities to talk directly with the project team.

If you missed the July info meeting, this is your chance to get up to speed.

For more information, click here.