2025 Dr. Pepper Day celebrated in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Oct. 24 is recognized as Dr. Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke!
On Friday, plenty of visitors showed up to celebrate the occasion at Dr. Pepper Park. 10 News Photojournalist Jordan Parham spoke to attendees of the event. Watch here.
ROANOKE, Va. – Oct. 24 is recognized as Dr. Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke!
On Friday, plenty of visitors showed up to celebrate the occasion at Dr. Pepper Park. 10 News Photojournalist Jordan Parham spoke to attendees of the event. Watch here.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos