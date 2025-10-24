Skip to main content
2025 Dr. Pepper Day celebrated in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Oct. 24 is recognized as Dr. Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke!

On Friday, plenty of visitors showed up to celebrate the occasion at Dr. Pepper Park. 10 News Photojournalist Jordan Parham spoke to attendees of the event. Watch here.

