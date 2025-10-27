Roanoke City and PARK Roanoke to discuss new parking strategies in the city

The City of Roanoke has secured a $1 million award from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund to support the redevelopment of the former Walker Foundry site.

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke and PARK Roanoke will be holding a public parking workshop today at the Berglund Center.

The workshop comes after a parking study was launched on October 15th that aims to assess parking conditions in the Downtown Roanoke and River’s Edge districts.

Survey takers are asked questions such as how often they visit certain areas, how easy it is to find a parking spot, and if an area needs more parking.

The ultimate endgame of the survey and workshop is to find new parking strategies in the short, mid, and long term while looking at how to improve the current parking situations.

The workshop takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Berglund Hall.

We will have more on this story tonight on 10 News at 11.