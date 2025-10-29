No injuries after excavator overturns on Route 122 in Bedford County

An excavator and trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon on Route 122 near the curve just north of Stony Fork Road, but no one was injured, authorities and emergency responders said.

The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department shared that crews were dispatched at 4:48 p.m. and found the trailer completely overturned with the excavator on its side. The fire department said the trailer and excavator were off the roadway, so no hazards were present. The scene was later released to the Virginia State Police.

Kyle Draper, communications manager for the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA), said the incident involved a BRWA truck driven by an employee. He added that the BRWA trailer and excavator were damaged, but there was no other property damage.

The BRWA is reviewing the situation under its vehicle and equipment use and incident reporting policies, Draper said.

“This is one of many accidents recently in this curve,” the fire department wrote, urging motorists and especially drivers of large vehicles with a high center of gravity to slow down. They also noted that this specific curve does not have much of a bank angle, which can make it easy for large vehicles to rollover, even at lower speeds.

No one was injured after a Bedford Regional Water Authority excavator and trailer were damaged. (Facebook: Desiree Vermillion)

