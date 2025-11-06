Government shutdown forces FAA to cut flights, potentially affecting Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport connections.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Federal Aviation Administration plans to reduce flight capacity at major airports could affect travelers using Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, as the impact of the ongoing government shutdown continues to strain the U.S. aviation system.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and FAA announced that starting Friday, November 7, airlines must reduce flights by “10% across 40 high-volume markets” unless Congress acts to end the shutdown. While Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) is not on the cut list, its connections to affected major hubs could disrupt local travel plans.

“Airports across the country continue to adapt quickly to changing conditions, but the harmful impacts of the federal shutdown on the U.S. aviation industry are mounting,” said Kevin Burke, President and CEO of Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA). “We are reaching a breaking point, and the current trajectory is unsustainable.”

Economic Impact

The proposed cuts could have significant economic consequences. According to ACI-NA:

A 10% flight reduction could reduce economic output at airports by approximately $327 million daily

The cuts could potentially impact 3,300 flights per day

Every 1% reduction in capacity leads to a $32.7 million daily output reduction

U.S. airports typically generate $1.8 trillion in annual economic output and support 12.8 million jobs

Four of the 10 airports served by ROA face direct impacts from the FAA cuts, including major hubs like Charlotte and LaGuardia. Local travelers are already expressing concern about the situation.

“Who knows what’s going to happen after that,” said Michael DiPinto, a traveler at ROA. “I just hope that one we’re all safe in the air and 2 that everyone can get home without an issue. And maybe this thing that’s going on in Washington DC can get over with.”

Fellow passenger Moriah Fernald added, “Honestly I am a bit concerned about it, but I don’t mind a road trip so worst-case scenario we can hop in the car.”

Passenger Rights and Recommendations

The Department of Transportation confirms that passengers are entitled to full refunds for cancelled flights, even on nonrefundable tickets. For delays, airlines may provide meal or hotel vouchers, though policies vary by carrier.

“The best bet for passengers, no matter when they’re flying, is to engage directly with their airlines,” advised Alexa Briehl, Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport Public Information Officer. “During this holiday season, there might be less flexibility in moving your itinerary. Whenever you’re booking, keep an eye out for those tight connections.”

Travel Tips During Disruptions

ACI-NA and airport officials recommend passengers:

Check flight status frequently with airlines

Follow airlines and airports on social media

Download official airline apps and enable notifications

Plan ahead and maintain flexibility in travel plans

Pack patience, especially when dealing with unpaid federal employees

Be cautious with tight connections during this period

“We are particularly concerned about air service to smaller communities and how they will be impacted as airlines reprioritize flight schedules in reaction to the administration’s proposed reductions,” ACI-NA stated.

With the holiday travel season approaching, aviation industry leaders are urging Congress and the administration to reach a deal before the cuts take effect. Burke emphasized that they “must come together now to reopen the federal government with a clean, bipartisan continuing resolution, pay federal employees, and restore operational certainty for the millions of air travelers who take to the skies every day.”