Local News

Three injured following Lynchburg shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va – Three people were injured following a shooting incident that occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Lynchburg Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Florida Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found three adults with gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

LPD said their investigation indicates this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-942-8467.

