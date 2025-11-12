Danville working to revitalize North Main business district with zoning change

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville officials are taking steps to establish a North Main Business District as part of the city’s first zoning code update in two decades, aiming to attract new businesses while preserving historic architecture.

The district would stretch along North Main Street between Route 58 and East Thomas Street, focusing on revitalization while maintaining the area’s historic character.

“We’re slowly beginning to build an arts-related community, and we’re hoping to get artists from all over the country to come to Danville and live in some of the vacant houses in the North Main area,” said Wayne Alan, owner of the historic North Theater.

The initiative includes new architectural oversight requirements. Building owners within the district would need approval from a city council-appointed committee for any structural modifications.

Renee Burton, Danville’s Division Director of Planning, addressed concerns about potential cost increases for building renovations. “One myth is that architecture review guidelines does increase that cost, but there is an allowance for new materials that can be used in the rehabilitation of these buildings,” Burton said.

The plan aims to minimize impact on residential areas. “The majority we’ve tried to keep some of the setbacks and regulations the same, especially in some of the residential areas, so that we do not create nonconformities throughout the city,” Burton explained.

Local residents appear supportive of the changes. “Everything has an impact on somebody. But to continue with just the status quo is not an answer,” said Mark Herman, a Danville resident.

The zoning commission approved the proposal this week. The plan will go before the city council for final approval in December.