Flight cancellations rise at ROA, airport’s care cupboard aids federal workers

ROANOKE, Va. – Flight cancellations continue to mount at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport as the government shutdown enters another week, affecting hundreds of local travelers daily while federal employees work without pay.

About 300 passengers face cancellations each day at ROA, representing 10% of the airport’s daily travelers. The disruptions come as airlines nationwide have cut 6% of flights following Federal Aviation Administration mandates that began Nov. 7.

“You have to admit the atmosphere right now, it’s frustrating,” said one traveler at ROA.

The airport typically sees about three flight cancellations daily, according to Alexa Briehl, ROA media manager. “We’re seeing a few cancellations tomorrow, maybe two, there could be a few ones that roll in,” Briehl said.

The impact extends beyond travelers. Air traffic controllers and other federal employees continue working without paychecks during the shutdown. In response, ROA has established a care cupboard offering fresh food and non-perishable goods to affected workers.

“We’ve heard from our federal colleagues that this is making a difference,” Briehl said. “It’s helping day to day, it’s helping them get here and they continue to show up for our passengers in the flying community, so we think it’s working.”

The care cupboard has been accessed more than 300 times since the shutdown began. Airport officials are now seeking public support through gift card donations as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

“Gift cards will give us the greatest flexibility to put a plan in place, whether that’s to purchase turkeys or meal kits that would be very helpful,” Briehl explained.

ROA’s situation is complicated by its connections to major hubs heavily affected by the FAA cuts, including Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, and Chicago.

While the Senate has passed a bill to end the shutdown, flight disruptions are expected to continue until normal operations resume.

For more information about donating to ROA’s care cupboard or checking flight status, visit flyroa.com.