Junior League of Roanoke Valley to kick off 37th Annual Stocked Market on Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – A beloved holiday tradition in the Star City is back! The Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s 37th Annual Stocked Market will take place Nov. 14 through 16.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Berglund Center and is expected to draw more than 10,000 shoppers over three days.

It will kick off Friday at 8 a.m. with the Preview Coffee, a VIP shopping experience that offers early access to more than 100 merchants. Guests at Preview Coffee can also enjoy a breakfast bar with hot and cold options, coffee and juices.

Additionally, attendees of the Preview Coffee will have the chance to win a raffle basket filled with prizes, including a pair of David Yurm earrings donated by Fink’s Jewelers. General Admission shopping will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. that day.

Over its 36-year history, the event has raised more than $4.2 million, all of which remains in the Roanoke Valley to further the JLRV’s mission: advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

Here’s a look at shopping hours for the Stocked Market:

Friday (Nov. 14)

Preview Coffee: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

General Admission: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday (Nov. 15)

General Admission: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday (Nov. 16)

General Admission: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children 12 and under have free admission and parking is free throughout the weekend. To purchase your ticket, click here.