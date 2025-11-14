Roanoke Police investigating fatal moped crash

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a fatal moped crash that left a 56-year-old man dead.

It happened on Nov. 5 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Avenue SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with life-threatening injuries. The man, later identified as 56-year-old Timothy Harrison, of Roanoke, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later died on Nov. 8.

The initial investigation determined the moped was driving north on 5th Street SW when it ran a red light, striking a Ford F-150 driving east on Elm Avenue SW on a green light. The truck driver was uninjured.