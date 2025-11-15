Immune-boosting foods to add to your diet

A person shops for produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), at a grocery store in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’re all looking for ways to stay healthy this cold and flu season, and our diets may play a bigger role than we realize.

“I encourage people to start by eating a balanced breakfast, lunch and dinner. You always have wiggle room to have a snack or treat, but when you provide your body with the right fuel, it will be able to protect you during the cold and flu season,” explained Teresa Eury, RD, a registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic.

Recommended Videos

Eury said a balanced plate should include a lean protein, fruits and veggies, whole grains and dairy.

Eating this way the majority of the time will ensure your body is getting the nutrients it needs to keep your immune system strong.

If you’re looking for specific foods, Eury recommends things like citrus fruits, fatty fish and yogurt.

Fruits like oranges have vitamin C, fatty fish like salmon have omega-3s and yogurt supports gut health – all of which can boost your immune system.

On the flipside, you also want to limit certain things from your diet.

“Eating ultra-processed food doesn’t give your body the nutrients it needs and can hurt your immune system. The same goes for alcohol,” Eury said.

While a balanced diet can’t guarantee you won’t get sick, Eury said it’s key to lowering your risk for both short-term illnesses and long-term conditions like heart disease and diabetes.