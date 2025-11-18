Two injured, including resident who will be displaced, after Roanoke County house fire Monday

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A resident was injured and will be displaced after a house fire in Roanoke County Monday afternoon. A firefighter was also injured, according to Roanoke County Fire and EMS.

According to officials, crews responded to the 6600 block of Village Green Dr. in the Hollins area for reports of a residential structure fire. First arriving units from the station reported heavy fire coming from the garage, and upon arrival marked it a working fire at 5:48 p.m.

Officials said the fire was knocked down in minutes, the resident will be displaced and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene and is investigating the cause and will provide the damage estimate soon.