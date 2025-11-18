Man injured after shooting in Martinsville Monday night, investigation underway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man was hospitalized and has since been released after a shooting in Martinsville Monday night, according to Martinsville officials.

According to officials, deputies received a call at 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the intersection of Jefferson Circle and Spruce Street.

The man was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and a person of interest has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update as we receive information.