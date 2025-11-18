Skip to main content
Clear icon
34º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke County crash leaves three hospitalized

The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Electric Road and Colonial Avenue

WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized in a Roanoke County crash Monday night at the intersection of Electric Road and Colonial Avenue.

At about 9 p.m., Roanoke County officers were called to the scene and arrived to find that a sedan and a tractor-trailer had collided at the intersection. Authorities said three people in the sedan were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Recommended Videos

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos