Roanoke County crash leaves three hospitalized

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized in a Roanoke County crash Monday night at the intersection of Electric Road and Colonial Avenue.

At about 9 p.m., Roanoke County officers were called to the scene and arrived to find that a sedan and a tractor-trailer had collided at the intersection. Authorities said three people in the sedan were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.