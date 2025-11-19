Roanoke father claims son endured bullying at school, resulting in injuries

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke father says his son endured months of bullying at James Madison Middle School, resulting in serious injuries and prompting the family to consider moving from their home.

Daveius Gray reports his son suffered extensive bruising, which was documented by hospital forensic teams following an October 31 incident. “I saw major bruises and took his shirt off and saw bruises all up and down his body,” Gray said.

According to Gray, the bullying began in September, occurring in multiple locations throughout the school, including classrooms, hallways, and bathrooms. The harassment extended to text messages, where his son allegedly received threats and was pressured to bring money and snacks.

Gray expressed frustration with the school’s initial response, saying administrators suggested changing his son’s class schedule rather than addressing the alleged bully directly. “They told me that they would tell my son he can change his classes so he’s not around the bully and just keep him in school and figure out why the bully was bullying him and that was it,” Gray said.

However, Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) strongly disputes this characterization of their response. In a detailed statement, the district emphasized that the school first learned of the situation on October 31 through their Facebook page and 24/7 safety tip line, with no prior reports of bullying concerns.

“It is not true that the school only offered a class change, and it is not true that the only communication from the school has been a text asking if the student was in counseling,” the district stated. “Appropriate disciplinary action was taken against the other student.”

RCPS maintains that administrators immediately launched an investigation and implemented several safety measures, including:

A comprehensive safety plan

A no-contact plan

Additional support services

The situation has significantly impacted Gray’s son, who now fears returning to school. “He’s wanting to leave and I don’t want him to end up like other some other children so I’m just going to leave,” Gray said, indicating the family’s plans to relocate.

Adding to Gray’s concerns is the legal process ahead. He reports being told this week that he would need to file charges himself, despite his understanding that the school resource officer should have handled this aspect. “According to the juvenile domestic courts, the resource officer in school was supposed to have done all of the filings,” Gray said.

RCPS emphasized its commitment to student safety in their response:

“Roanoke City Public Schools’ top priority is the safety and security of our students, and we do not tolerate bullying.

On Oct. 31, a family contacted James Madison Middle School via the school’s Facebook page and RCPS’ 24/7 safety tip line to report an alleged assault and bullying. The school had not been contacted before that date regarding either that incident or any other bullying. School administrators immediately began investigating and took action in line with RCPS policies and procedures. This included meeting with the family to initiate and implement a comprehensive safety plan, a no-contact plan, and other supports. It is not true that the school only offered a class change, and it is not true that the only communication from the school has been a text asking if the student was in counseling. Appropriate disciplinary action was taken against the other student. Administrators and staff will continue to work directly with the families involved through the threat assessment and bullying processes.”

The district noted that both the Department of Social Services and Roanoke Police are conducting ongoing investigations into the matter. School administrators and staff will continue working with both families involved through the threat assessment and bullying response processes.

The district maintains a comprehensive school safety and security plan addressing both physical and mental aspects of school safety, including bullying. Additional information about these policies is available at rcps.info/safety.