Danville hosts first statewide tourism conference

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville marked a significant milestone Thursday as it hosted the VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit for the first time at Caesar’s Casino, showcasing the city’s emergence as Virginia’s fastest-growing tourism destination.

The summit drew more than 500 tourism professionals to discuss the region’s momentum, coming at a time when Danville’s visitor spending has increased by 23 percent, bringing in over $275 million for the region.

“Virginia is growing and this is an incredibly dynamic region with workforce with training,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for Visit SOSI, sees the conference as an opportunity to highlight the city’s tourism initiatives.

“When people see you investing in a community and they see the great rewards that are reaped, they want to be a part of that excitement and that filters across a lot of different venues,” Meriwether said.

The tourism industry’s impact extends beyond visitor spending. According to Juan Pablo Segura, Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade, tourism revenue provides significant tax relief for residents.

“The revenue and taxes that are generated from our tourism industry offsets about $900 per family for everyone’s property tax,” Segura said.

The host location, Caesar’s Casino, is one of many casinos recently built in the commonwealth, contributing significantly to the state’s recent tourism growth.

“Right now, I feel like gaming is having a moment. And in that moment, people are excited about the opportunity of chance,” Segura added.

With additional casinos planned across the state, Virginia aims to continue to capitalize on the growing demand for gaming entertainment as part of its broader tourism strategy.