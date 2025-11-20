Liberty University investigates knife threat incident

Liberty University is alerting students and staff after an aggravated assault involving a knife was reported on campus Wednesday.

LYNCHBURG, VA – Liberty University is alerting students and staff after an aggravated assault involving a knife was reported on campus Wednesday.

The incident happened on the Academic Lawn near the Center for Natural Sciences.

According to Liberty University Police, the suspect threatened a female victim with a knife and asked if she had ‘been stabbed before.’

Investigators say he then followed her into the School of Science, again holding the knife toward her while threatening to strangle her.

The victim had limited knowledge of the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-year-old white male, 5’9”, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue puffer jacket, and a blue baseball cap.

LUPD says the suspect has been arrested and later released, but the university has taken interim action to remove him from campus.

University officials are urging anyone with information, or anyone who may have experienced a similar encounter, to contact the Office of Clery Act Oversight or LUPD.

10 News reached out to Liberty for additional information regarding this incident.

Students are reminded to call LUPD at 434-592-3911 or 911 if they feel they’re in immediate danger. Safety officials also encourage people to leave uncomfortable situations early and ask for help from those nearby if they’re unable to get away.

For support resources and safety information, Liberty University directs students to: