WATCH: Illuminights special preview

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Over 650,000 lights are getting ready to dazzle Explore Park. Illuminights starts for the 2025 season this weekend.

Thursday night was the Grand Illumination in preparation for the weekend festivities. The event also featured the unveiling of Explore Park’s new logo.

The lights are not the only thing drawing people in; the artisan market features more than 35 local and regional artisans offering unique gifts.

Tickets are currently $18 for anyone 16 and older, while children ages 3 to 15 can enter for $8.

If you missed the Grand Illumination Thursday night, you can watch the event in its entirety here: