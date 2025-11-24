Roanoke airport expects record Thanksgiving travel

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest travel weeks of the year as Thanksgiving approaches.

Early Monday, TSA lines wrapped around the building, and parking lots filled quickly at the airport. With thousands expected to travel this Thanksgiving week, airport officials say they are ready for what could be their busiest holiday season ever.

Paul and Bonnie, Salem residents, are among the travelers heading to Florida to visit their son for the holiday.

“It’s a good thing we did come early, we don’t have to leave until about three, but we had to park way over yonder,” Bonnie said.

The couple had hoped to park closer, but learned the preferred lot was full.

“We wanted to park over there, but I called earlier to check on the pricing and they said that was full,” Paul added.

Airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead as lines grow and parking spaces become scarce.

“We ask passengers to just be more flexible this time of year, whether it’s winter weather or more passengers, you kind of have to expect the unexpected and stay prepared for smoother travel,” said Alexa Briehl, PR, marketing and media manager for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

Traveler Gabriel commented on the busy scene: “It has been, as we can see, very busy so far... I got here just in time.”

Briehl shared that about 7,500 passengers are expected to travel through the airport during Thanksgiving week, with daily numbers around 4,000 — a 10 to 20 percent increase over normal.

This year has already seen record numbers, with October marking the busiest month in airport history. Officials expect November and December to follow the same trend.

“October was our busiest month in history, so we have high hopes for this holiday season. It is one of the busiest travel times of the year here at the airport,” Briehl said.

Tips for Travelers

Check flight status through your airline’s app before arriving to the airport

Arrive 2 hours early, especially if you are planning to park at the airport as some lots are already full

Bring a valid identification

If you’re traveling with gifts, TSA suggests leaving them unwrapped in case they need to be inspected.

Briehl also offered a holiday travel tip: “Fun fact, you can also travel with a turkey, I learned, just make sure it’s totally frozen, not defrosted.”

Airport leaders expressed gratitude for their team, especially after recovering from a long government shutdown. They say they are ready to help travelers through this busy season.