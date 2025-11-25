Town of Blacksburg to begin deer culling operations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Town of Blacksburg announced that the police department, along with the approval of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will be conducting deer culling operations over the next few months.

Officials say the operation is an attempt to reduce deer-related and slow the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Recommended Videos

CWD is a prion disease spread through animal body fluids and can be transmitted by direct or indirect contact. The culling operation will take place at night, and throughout the town, officers conducting the culling will be in unmarked police cars.

Those with questions regarding the operation are encouraged to contact Lt. Kale Craver at (540)443-1400.