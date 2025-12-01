Friendship Health and Rehab North and South recognized among America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2026

ROANOKE, Va. – Friendship Health and Rehab North and Friendship Health and Rehab South have been honored as two of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026 by Newsweek.

The recognition highlights facilities across the country that deliver outstanding care, exceptional resident satisfaction and strong reputational standing.

“We are honored to be recognized again among the best nursing homes in the nation,” said Tashina Adams, Administrator at Friendship Health & Rehab North. “It is a tribute to our dedicated clinical teams, therapy staff, resident life coordinators and the families who entrust us with their loved ones.”

Demographically, Virginia is a rapidly aging state: about 22.6% of Virginians are age 60 or older, placing the Commonwealth in the “aging society” category according to the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center.

In Southwest Virginia — the region served by both campuses — the percentage of older adults is even higher (nearly 26% aged 60+). Cooper Center

In this context, having two local facilities recognized nationally underscores Friendship’s commitment to excellence and gives families in our region added confidence when choosing long-term care close to home.

“In Southwest Virginia, families understandably want the best care close to home,” said Stacey Mulkey, Administrator of Friendship Health & Rehab South. “This award reinforces that we can meet and exceed national care standards right here in our region.”