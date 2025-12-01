LIST: Warming centers and shelter options during freezing temperatures - Jan. 2026

With the Commonwealth set to experience dangerously cold temperatures, communities are opening warming centers and shelters to provide refuge for those in need.

Here is a list of available options:

Rescue Mission of Roanoke: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is an overnight shelter that’s open 365 days a year, from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The Hope Center of 11th Street: The Hope Center of 11th Street is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is a place to warm up, charge phones and get food when power goes out or temperatures drop. The organization can be reached at 540-293-5392. It’s located at 510 11th Street in northwest Roanoke.

Franklin County: The Warming Shelter of Franklin County opens its doors each night at 6 p.m., offering hot meals, a place to shower and more. It is located at Redwood United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount.

The Sheltering Arms of Franklin County is a shelter that’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. It’s located at 5185 Callaway Road in Rocky Mount. For more information, please contact 540-420-0961.

Warming Center of Martinsville and Henry County: If you are experiencing homelessness or don’t have power, you can come to the MHC Warming Center to stay warm. It’s located at 603 S Memorial Blvd in Martinsville. The entrance is marked by double glass doors facing Hardee’s. It’s open daily from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The Least of These Ministry: TLOT offers a warming bus during nights when temperatures are below 40 degrees. Stocked with blankets and snacks, the warming bus provides warmth, safety, and a place to get some rest in extreme temperatures.

Elisha’s House - Galax Warming Shelter: Located in Galax, Elisha’s House serves as a warming shelter for those in the area needing protection from the cold. You must arrive by 8:45 p.m. for check in. It’s located at 222 Carroll Street.

Lynchburg Salvation Army: On nights where temperatures fall below freezing, the Salvation Army at 2215 Park Avenue will offer a warming center. This is effective up until March 31, 2026.

We will continue to update this article as we learn of more resources.