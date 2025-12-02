Local funeral homes warning of scam targeting grieving families

Scammers are targeting grieving families in Southwest Virginia by impersonating funeral home directors and demanding additional payments for pre-arranged services.

At least three funeral homes have reported that their customers received fraudulent calls from scammers claiming to be funeral home representatives. The criminals demand additional deposits and threaten to cancel funeral services if payments aren’t made.

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation. You’ve already lost a loved one and then you’re being taken advantage of in your time of grief. It’s just piling on,” said Bradley Simpson, co-owner of Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory reported that three of their customers were contacted by the fraudsters, with one family losing $1,200 to the scam. One family realized it was fraudulent during the call and quickly hung up, canceling their credit cards.

How to Protect Yourself

Trey Finch, Vice President of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association, warns that legitimate funeral homes don’t operate this way. “Payment arrangements and these types of things are generally discussed face to face with client families during the arrangement process. You should not be receiving calls hours or days later,” Finch explained.

The Roanoke County Police have confirmed they are investigating these incidents.

What to Do If You’re Contacted

If you receive a suspicious call regarding funeral arrangements: