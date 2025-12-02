State Sen. Mark Peake stepping down as Chairman of Republican Party of Virginia

State Senator for District 8 Mark Peake announced that he would be stepping down as the Chairman of the Republican Party at the end of the year, his office confirmed to 10 News Monday night.

In a letter addressed to the RPV, Peake said that he would continue serving in the State Senate.

“I will be stepping down so that the RPV can elect a new Chairman who will be able to devote their full time, energy, and attention to defeating this Referendum and then leading us to victory in the 2026 U.S. Senate Congressional Races,” Peake said in part.

Peake’s resignation comes just months after he was elected to serve as chairman in April 2025.

“It has been an honor to serve. To every Virginia Republican, thank you for the trust you placed in me and for your unwavering dedication to Virginia’s Future,” Peake said.