Hot Dog! The Wienermobile Makes a Stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been hauling buns through the Star City this week, including a special stop at our station on Sunday.

Hotdoggers “Bun-Length Ben” and his copilot “Grill ’Em Up Gabby” are behind the wheel of the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

The pair say they’re “bunderfully excited” to spend time in the Roanoke Valley and meet fans of all ages.

The Wienermobile’s holiday tour includes a few more appearances in our region.

Dec. 7 - Kroger (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)161 Electric Road, Salem, VA 24153

Dec. 7 - Kroger (2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)1477 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153

The Hotdoggers say they hope to “ketchup” with as many locals as possible while they tour the area.