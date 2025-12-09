Danville Adult Detention center celebrates largest ever graduating class from rehabilitation program

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Adult Detention Center celebrated its largest graduating class Tuesday from its “Incarceration Doesn’t Define Us” program, an eight-week course designed to prepare inmates for reentry into society.

“Everybody deserves a second chance, no matter what you do in life. But it’s all about that second chance and whether you take advantage of it,” said Desmond Johnson, a program graduate.

Established in October 2024, the program teaches inmates valuable skills for their eventual return to the community. Johnson, who won’t be released until 2028, sees the program as an opportunity for personal growth.

“I’m not going just for a certificate, I’m going to better myself and be better in my community and change the way my actions were to get me here,” Johnson said.

The curriculum focuses on essential life skills, including job searching, housing acquisition and financial security. Gene Beasley, director of the Danville Adult Detention Center, reports success stories from previous graduates.

“We have seen individuals leave this program, obtain their GED. We’ve had individuals come back out to the facility and let us know their accomplishments, like higher education,” Beasley said.

This session achieved near-perfect completion, with all but one participant graduating. Beasley attributes this success to widespread commitment from both staff and inmates.

“Everyone is bought in on the fact that we have a societal obligation to return individuals back to society better than we found them,” he said.

Despite his release date being years away, Johnson maintains that the program has transformed his outlook on life.

“I’m going to try to stay positive about everything and not worry about the negative. Life is going to bring you those negatives, but you’ve just got to know how to persevere through them,” he said.