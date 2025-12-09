Virginia State trooper suffers minor injuries after Carroll County motor-vehicle crash

CARROLL CO., Va. – Virginia State Police announced Tuesday that a state trooper suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck while working a crash in Carroll County.

According to VSP, the trooper was working a crash in the 300 block of Training Center Road at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash involved a truck that went off the road and struck a pole.

The trooper was seated in his vehicle when a 2012 Nissan Versa ran into the back of the trooper’s vehicle. Training Center Road was icy at the time, and the trooper was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Versa, 35-year-old Gage Grier of Galax, was uninjured and has been charged with reckless driving and an equipment violation, according to officials.