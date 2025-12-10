Bedford Police warn community of increased phone scams

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant as reports of phone scams involving alleged solar panel installations and “energy savings” programs increase in the area.

According to the department, callers falsely claim to be working directly with local utility providers, including the Bedford Electric Department.

The department said that an officer spoke with one of the callers on Tuesday and quickly confirmed the call was fraudulent. The individual was unable to provide legitimate information about the company they claimed to represent and offered incorrect details regarding electricity buy-back programs, government incentives and related laws.

BPD says scammers often use high-pressure sales tactics, misleading cost and savings claims and other deceptive practices to obtain victims’ personal and financial information.

The Bedford Police Department encourages all residents to stay alert and to never share any personal information over the phone or online. You may also contact your local utility company for clarification of any claims made by the caller.