Harrison Museum celebrates renovation progress

Jordan Parham, 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – The Harrison Museum of African American Culture in Roanoke is celebrating its progress in getting a new location ready.

The Museum has opened a small exhibit to the public to enjoy ahead of the official grand opening in February. The museum moved to Melrose Plaza, just blocks away from where it all began nearly 40 years ago at the old Harrison School.

This new space will offer more flexibility and different ways to connect with African American History and culture.

The museum has also launched the next 40 years campaign to support expanded educational programs and state-of-the-art exhibits.

