Rising costs challenge local nonprofits as holiday donations drop

As the holiday season arrives, local nonprofits are confronting a tough reality: rising costs are squeezing donors, leading to a drop in contributions compared to last year.

Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, acknowledges the anxiety many families face during this time. “For the people that are in need of the services, of course, there’s a lot of anxiety,” she said.

With inflation impacting household budgets, nonprofits like United Way are closely monitoring how generosity is holding up. As we head into the holiday season, a time where many families traditionally give back, local nonprofits are watching closely to see if the rising costs are affecting generosity.

To adapt, United Way has shifted its approach. Hamilton explained, “If individual giving isn’t able to go up because of expenses, what we could do is increase the number of people who are willing to give and willing to make a difference.”

One key initiative is the creation of an emergency relief fund aimed at addressing this year’s housing challenges. United Way’s ambitious goal is to help 10,000 families reach self-sufficiency by 2030, but that depends on continued community support.

“Our responsibility as nonprofits is to make the need known and for us to never underestimate the generosity of people and their desire to make a difference,” Hamilton said.

As the season of giving unfolds, local nonprofits are calling on the community to help bridge the gap and support those in need despite economic pressures.