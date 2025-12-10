Suspects arrested after Halifax County carjacking incident

HALIFAX CO., Va. – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested suspects after an attempted carjacking incident Wednesday.

According to officials, the Halifax County E-911 received a call reporting an incident on Hackenberry Road at 4:00 p.m. The victim stated that the suspects observed her pulling into her driveway and proceeded to forcibly hijack her vehicle while she was still inside.

The suspects then traveled toward Danville before returning to South Boston via Highway 58. Upon receiving the report, deputies were dispatched, and the vehicle was located in the Riverdale area. The suspects were taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered.

The victim was evaluated on scene by Halifax County Rescue and sustained no injuries. Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.