Community Christmas store brightens holidays for Roanoke Valley families

The spirit of giving runs deep in the Roanoke Valley, where one organization has been making Christmas brighter for local families for three decades.

The Community Christmas Store is busy transforming an empty space into a festive shopping wonderland. Volunteers work hard to create a welcoming place where families can select gifts for their loved ones during the holiday season.

Deanna Womack, a volunteer with the Community Christmas Store, shared her perspective: “There are people who just don’t do anything for themselves. I take for granted the things that I have and get to do. There’s people that just don’t get a chance to have and go do things.”

This year, the store will provide gifts to 545 children and nearly 200 seniors. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Saturday, welcoming families to experience the joy of giving and receiving.